Crime reports: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Markie Lashone White, 44, 607 Maple Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Bond set at $500.00.

Benjamin Logan Bishop, 30, 101 St. Patrick Street, Vicksburg, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Thursday

Ashley Trikell Thomas, 25, 410 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $500.00.

Jessie White III, 43, 1223 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on two charges of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $380.00 for the first charge and $590.00 for the second charge.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Birdwood Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Visitors Center.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Fatherland Road.

Two traffic stops at Parkway Baptist Church.

Accident on Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Zoa Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Maple Street.

Traffic stop at Little Tokyo.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Aldrich Street.

Burglary on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on D’Evereaux Drive.

Two traffic stops on D’Evereaux Drive.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm at Greystone Place.

Harassment on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Abandoned vehicle on Duster Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Ronnie Carrol Cox, 44, 40 Springfield Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Rodrick Kendale Hart, 33, 416 Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Edwin Holmes, 67, 14 Roosevelt Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

William Lyles, 32, 12-B Petal Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Brandi Luella Synder, 44, Neals Creek, Centreville, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Sarah Hope Thorpe, 42 811-B U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of accessory after the fact. Held without bond.

Lily Ann Vogt, 34, 7 Shadyhaven Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Held without bond.

Sam Woods, 68, 1 Garden Street, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

John Phillip Lushette, 43, 4752 Louisiana Highway 569, Waterproof, La., on charge of contempt of court – failure to appear. Held without bond.

Loretta Joan Newman, 55, 15 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charges of driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, motor vehicle: expired tag, no insurance, and license plate: switch. Held on $2,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on LaGrange Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Beau Pré Road.

Simple assault on Brooklyn Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on King Circle.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Providence Road.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Springfield Road.

Disturbance on Springfield Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Second Street.

Burglary on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Two traffic stops on Foster Mound Road.

Theft on Roosevelt Drive.

Trespassing on Spokane Road.

Patrolling area on Ogden Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Camelia A. Wilson, 39, 142 Ralph Road, on charges of abuse of a monetary instrument, computer fraud, theft and forgery. No bond set.

Clayton Owens, 39, 2836 Dunbarton Road, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for simple criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Calvin Bowman, 38, 120 Peach St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Tony Evans, 35, 151 BJ Road, on charges of possession of schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,750

Arrests — Monday

Camelia Wilson, 39, 142 Ralph Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and schedule II drugs. Bond set at $16,250.

Arrests — Sunday

Kristen Berry, 24, 2107 Second St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear for driving under suspension and no insurance. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Grant Dunbar, 22, 118 Earl Day Road, on a bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Brandon Pecanty, 35, 215 Poole Road, Monterey, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bond set at $5,000.

Reports — Friday

Complaint on LA 15.

Reports — Thursday

Alarm on Oak Street.

Accident on South Oak Street.

Medical call on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Hickory Street.

Complaint on Smith Lane.

Complaint on LA 15.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Assault on Maple Street.

Complaint on Weecama Drive.

Complaint on Higgins Drive.

Automobile accident on LA 565.

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle.

Complaint on Vidalia Drive.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Chadrich Watson, 28, 21 Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on a charge of negligent homicide and hit and run felony. No bond set.