February 4, 2021

  • 63°

Supervisors appeal court order for attorney’s pay

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:08 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to appeal a court order for public-defense attorney’s pay, stating the cost would “blow up” their budget.

A court order signed by Adams County Circuit Court Judges Lillie Blackmon Sanders and Debra Blackwell dated Jan. 25, states that effective Jan. 1 of this year, public defense attorneys are to be compensated at a rate of $100 an hour and $350 per case.

Adams County Attorney Scott Slover said in the past, the Board of Supervisors paid public defenders a flat rate for serving indigent clients and lunacy hearings.

Last year, Sanders and Blackwell both submitted plans to the board for a public defender’s office, which would be independently managed by attorney Jeffery Harness and comprised of himself and four other attorneys and a secretary working under him.

The Board of Supervisors has yet to approve the budget for the public defender’s office, which is estimated to cost the county approximately $320,000 per year and save them the expense of paying nine attorneys who were randomly called on for various cases.

“Right now, the idea of a public defender’s office has been placed on hold until the board can reach a level of comfort with it,” Slover said.

In prior board meetings, supervisors questioned the legality of a public defender’s office with Sanders’ daughter and sister hired to be two of the four attorneys — neither of whom can legally practice in front of Sanders.

Harness was appointed by Sixth District Circuit Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders as the county’s chief public defender to manage the public defender’s office, and he appointed attorneys Zachary Jex, Tim Blalock, Lydia Blackmon and Aisha Sanders to work under him once the office is established.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors appeal court order for attorney’s pay

Business

Karla Brown to host open house at new business location

News

Natchez’s $6,000 incentive to move here drawing national attention

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral School celebrates Catholic education, tradition

News

Proud to Take a Stand Committee looking for names to add to monument site

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades

News

Supervisors discussing pay raises for County employees

News

705 new COVID cases reported in state in last 24 hours; 11 new deaths

News

Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

News

Mississippi debates quicker purge of voter rolls

News

President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House to talk virus relief

News

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County