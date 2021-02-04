February 4, 2021

Dunkley

Shelvey Dunkley

By Staff Reports

Published 7:20 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Memorial services for Shelvey “Mark” Dunkley, 48, of Mansfield, LA who passed Jan. 30, 2021 in Alexandria, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at The Harvest B.C.

Mark was born Apr. 8, 1972, Monroe, LA, the son of Shelvey and Joy Nell Mitchell Dunkley.

Services were entrusted to Concordia Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparent, Elidee Johnson “Miss DeeDee” Lewis; his parents.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his son, Shansel Dunkley, Blanchard, LA; two daughters, Shamarkalynn Dunkley, Mansfield, LA, Tara Jones, Dallas, TX; one sister, Michaelynne Dunkley – Franklin, Shreveport, LA; one grandchild, Elijah Jones, Dallas, TX; one aunt, Gertrude Long, Keatchie, LA; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

