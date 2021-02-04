Jan. 24, 1926 – Jan. 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Mrs. Mamie B. Chatman, 95, formerly of Natchez, who died on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in San Diego, CA will be on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.