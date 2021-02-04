Dec. 12, 1959 – Jan. 19, 2021

FAYETTE — Memorial services for Don Dennis Tenner, 58, of Fayette, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the Adams County Port in Natchez, will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. via Zoom with Elder Preston Fleming officiating. Services will be under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Don was born December 12, 1959 to the late Grover Tenner Sr. and Hazel Beatrice White Tenner. Don graduated from Jefferson County High School, the class of 1977. Following graduation, he worked at Riverside Central Service and Adams County Port alongside his brother and best friend, Grover Tenner, Jr. for over 33 years as a truck drive and an operator. On September 7, 1974, Don dedicated his life to Jehovah and served as a faithful witness until his death.

Don leaves his loving memories to be cherished by two sisters, Rosie Layton and Flora (Julian) Richardson, four brothers Grover (Norma) Tenner Jr., Roscoe Tenner, Horace (Shirley) Tenner, and Phillip (Dianne) Tenner, Sr., one aunt, Mary Louise Tenner and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and spiritual friends.