ACCS football players participate in national signing day

Five football players at Adams County Christian School signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday morning to continue their football career at the college level.

Blake LaPrarie signed with Holmes Community College in Goodman

Jadarrius Granger signed to play football with Pearl River Community College in Poplarville

Decobus Jackson signed with Thomas Moore University in Crestview Hills, Kentucky

JaCorian Sewell signed with Holmes Community College in Goodman

Vincent Knight Jr. signed with Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead