ACCS football players participate in national signing day
Five football players at Adams County Christian School signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday morning to continue their football career at the college level.
- Blake LaPrarie signed with Holmes Community College in Goodman
- Jadarrius Granger signed to play football with Pearl River Community College in Poplarville
- Decobus Jackson signed with Thomas Moore University in Crestview Hills, Kentucky
- JaCorian Sewell signed with Holmes Community College in Goodman
- Vincent Knight Jr. signed with Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead
