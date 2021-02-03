Rebels win close game over Oak Forest

Patrick Jones

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s varsity basketball teams celebrated Senior Night with a pair of big wins over MAIS District 4-4A foe Oak Forest Academy Tuesday night.

In the varsity boys’ game, seniors Josh Credit and JD Granger led ACCS with 17 and 10 points, respectively, as the Rebels held on for a hard-fought 40-39 win over the Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets.

“It was a good environment for Senior Night. My seniors, Josh Credit and JD Granger, both played,” Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said. “Josh was our leading scorer.”

Freeman said the outcome of the game came down to two things — offensive execution and defensive tenacity. The game was played at anything but a fast pace by ACCS and Oak Forest.

“Both teams tried to slow the game down and take care of the ball,” Freeman said. “I’m proud of how we took better care of the ball than we did the first time we played them. We made a few more lay-ups. We held on at the end and got the win. They made it close at the end.”

With the win, ACCS (no overall record given) finished in third place in District 4-4A with a 4-4 record. Freeman said the Rebels will most likely take on host school Simpson Academy, depending on where it finishes in District 3-4A, in the first round of the 2021 MAIS Class 4A South State Tournament. That tournament takes place on Feb. 9, 10, 12 and 13.

ACCS girls 38, Oak Forest Academy 27

NATCHEZ — With seniors Drue Boyd, Maliyah Ford, and Halle Peterman playing their final home game of the season, the ACCS Lady Rebels defeated the Oak Forest Academy Lady Yellow Jackets 38-27 in MAIS District 4-4A action last Tuesday night.

No other information on the game was available. The win was the second in a row in as many nights for the Lady Rebels, who improved to 7-13 overall and 2-5 in district play. They play at Cathedral High School in a make-up game Friday at 5 p.m.

ACCS boys 61, WCCA 56 (Monday night)

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Rebels overcame a double-double by Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s Roderick Bailey and a sloppy second quarter to defeat the Rams 61-56 last Monday night.

Even though WCCA is three classifications lower than ACCS, one wouldn’t have known with the way the Rams played in the first half. The Rebels held a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Rams outscored them 15-11 in the second quarter for a 28-25 halftime lead.

But ACCS turned to its defense in the third quarter to turn the momentum back in the home team’s favor. The Rebels put up 16 points while holding the Rams to just 10 points for a 41-38 advantage. WCCA tried its best to pull off the upset in the fourth quarter, but ACCS made sure that would not happen as the Rebels outscored the Rams 20-18.

Bailey finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, deflected six shots, blocked two shots, and made three 3-pointers to lead the Rams. RJ Fisher finished with 10 points, 4 deflections, and made six of eight free throws.

The Rebels held the Rams to 37 percent shooting from the field (19 of 52) and 7-of-21 from 3-point range. The Rams hurt themselves by going just 10 for 17 from the free-throw line.

ACCS girls 52, WCCA 38 (Monday night)

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels ended a long losing streak with a stunning 52-38 win over a good Wilkinson County Christian Academy Lady Rams team last Monday night. No other information on the game was available.