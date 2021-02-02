February 2, 2021

  • 41°
Brent

Mary Evelyn Brent

By Staff Reports

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Mary Evelyn Brent passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Mary Evelyn was a truly kind soul.  She was always eager to see and speak with her family and treasured every moment she shared with them. She always shared her kindness and loving spirit with everyone she encountered and looked for the best in everyone. Her greatest loves were her family, gardening, sharing her cooking, and of course chocolates and sweets.

Mary Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Donald Earl Brent; one son, Gregory Earl Brent; her parents, Grady Willie Boyd and Irma Alexander Boyd; three brothers, Billy Joe Boyd and wife June, Bobby Bruce Boyd and wife Maxine, and Jerry Willie Boyd; one sister, Peggy Wyno Brent and husband Julius; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Alexander.

She is survived by one daughter, Theresa Brent Ward of Natchez; three granddaughters, Mary Katherine McDonald and Tommy of Natchez, Laura Smith and Travis of Natchez, and Ms. Rebecca Jones Young of Denham Springs; three sisters, Kippy Boyd Bibby, Sheila Boyd Deer, Jackie Boyd Alexander of Denham Springs; two brothers, Thomas Boyd and wife Gloria, Donny Boyd and wife Marian of Tylertown; and eight great grandchildren, Kendall, Caroline ,Annabelle, Noah, Halle, Hart, Stephen Thomas and Connor.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Bogue Chitto Baptist Church Cemetery at Carter’s Creek under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades

News

Supervisors discussing pay raises for County employees

News

705 new COVID cases reported in state in last 24 hours; 11 new deaths

News

Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

News

Mississippi debates quicker purge of voter rolls

News

President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House to talk virus relief

News

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results