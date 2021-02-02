February 2, 2021

  • 45°
Profice

James Alexander Profice

By Staff Reports

Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Dec. 16, 1927 – Jan. 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James Alexander Profice, 93, of Natchez, who died Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Natchez will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. Please wear masks. We are practicing social distancing.

James was born December 16, 1927 in Adams County, the son of Anna Minor Profice Toles and Alexander Mike Profice. He was retired from Sears after 40 years of service. Mr. Profice accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son Roger James Profice, brother Carl Profice, Sr., and sister-in-law Georgia Profice, nephew and niece-in-law Layform and Evelyn Profice.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife Mary Chatman Profice; son Alexander Profice (Deloris); grandchildren, Shaneka Smalls, Tracy Profice, Kevin Profice, Alexine Profice and Troave’ Profice; great grandchildren, Gerall Smalls, Cedric Carter, Tanner Profice, Isaiah Smalls, Amari Carter, Samya Smalls and Kamrin Profice and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades

News

Supervisors discussing pay raises for County employees

News

705 new COVID cases reported in state in last 24 hours; 11 new deaths

News

Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

News

Mississippi debates quicker purge of voter rolls

News

President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House to talk virus relief

News

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results