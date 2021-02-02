Jan. 15, 1940 – Jan. 31, 2021

EVA — Graveside service for Edith Lance Finley, 81, who passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home in Independence, will be held at Lone Pine Cemetery in Eva, Louisiana on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Joel Ford officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family asks that all attendees please wear a mask.

