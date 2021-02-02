David Albert Williams

Jan. 8, 1956 – Jan. 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for David Albert “Black Dot” Williams, 65, of Natchez, who died Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Natchez will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. on the grounds of Christian Hope Missionary Church with Pastor John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

David was born January 8, 1956 in Natchez, the son of Rosa Lee Smith Williams and Charlie Williams, Sr. He graduated from North Natchez Adams High School and later received an Associate degree. David was a retired Battalion Chief with the Natchez Fire Department. Mr. Williams was a member of Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church where he served as an usher and also a member of the King David Grand Lodge #2. David enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, traveling, attending church services and helping others in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Benny Williams and Charlie Williams, Jr., and sister, Mary Lee Williams-Latham.

David leaves to cherish his memories: wife Barbara Dixon-Williams; sons Jermaine Williams (Amy) and Shawn Letcher (Shelinda); daughter Serena Dixon; brother Carl Ryan (Henrietta); sisters, Herestine Pike, Betty Jo Sewell, Rosa Newman and Doris Gooden; grandchildren Tyreek Redden, Jaela Rosa Williams and Charley Lynn Williams and other relatives and friends.

