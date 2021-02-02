Courthouse records: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Adams County

Jan. 22-28

Civil suits:

DHS — Dandridge L. Brooks Jr.

Estate of James Lewis Simmons.

Estate of Clinton Roy Blackwell.

Estate of Jimmy Jermaine Johnson.

Estate of Eugene C. Deschamps.

Divorces:

Michael Mitchell v. Alicia Mitchell.

Jeffrey T. Farrell and Terra A. Farrell. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Clifford Anderson Cox and Selena Book Cox. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Michael S. Seals Sr. and Billie J. Seals. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Timothy Morrison v. Blanche Morrison.

Courtney Robinson and Anthony Hudson. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Ryan Keith Woolfolk, 27, Natchez to Amy Rochelle Floyd, 26, Natchez.

Calvin Jerome Green Jr., 50, Woodville to Zandra Refaye McDonald, 50, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 21-26

Beverly B. Aldridge to Byron David Aldridge Jr. and Terri Lynn K. Aldridge, lot 3 Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

John E. Moffett and Deborah Bruce Smith (now Moffett) to John E. Moffett and Deborah Bruce Moffett, lot 1 in Block 4 Ashburn Place.

Sue French Loy and Berry A. Loy to Zachary Aaron Senneff and Ramsey Clair Senneff, lot 41 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Rhonda Wade, Daniel Alton Holmes, and Michael Thomas Holmes to Dillon Matthew Holmes, a 1.26 acre portion of the division of that part of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Manuel C. Silva and Sylvia D. Thronson to Mark Anthony Guillot and Dawn Denise Guillot, lot 50 Sandy Creek Estates.

Self Storage, 61, LLC to D. Justin Adcock, lots 15 and 16 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Phyllis R. Carr to Angela S. Jacob, lot 3 Pine Acres Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Jan. 21-26

James A. Clark to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 35 and 36 East Horse Shoe Subdivision.

Willie James Davis and Carrie Davis to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 12 Linwood Subdivision.

CMS & G, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land commencing at a point on the easterly side of North Pine Street between Oak Street and Shadyside Avenue.

Zachary Aaron Senneff and Ramsey Clair Senneff to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgagte, lot 41 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Dillon Matthew Holmes to Rhonda Wade, Daniel Alton Holmes, and Michael Thomas Holmes, a 1.26 acre portion of the division of that part of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Jonterial T. Johnson to Flanagan State Bank, that part of lot 27 of a Division of Wilderness Plantation.

Karen O’Quinn Hartley, Formerly Known As Karen O’Quinn Williams, and Jeffrey W. Hartley to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, the Northwest One-Half (NW ½) of lot 11 Oakland Park Subdivision.

Everett T. Sanders and Lillie B. Sanders to Quicken Loans, LLC, lots 281 and 282 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, Eleven Lot Addition to First Development.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Jan. 28:

Fast Money, LLC v. Deon Neal.

Fast Money, LLC v. Lavon Gibson.

Concordia Parish

Jan. 22-28

Civil suits:

OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Cedric D. Jackson.

State of Louisiana v. Jason Parker.

Cherie Swanson v. Jason Parker.

Bryson Bonvillain (Minor) v. Kenneth Hedrick (Individually & As Sheriff).

Lamon Bonvillain (Minor) v. Kenneth Hedrick (Individually & As Sheriff).

Lexi Bonvillain (Minor) v. Kenneth Hedrick (Individually & As Sheriff).

Shaylen Bonvillain (Minor) v. Kenneth Hedrick (Individually & As Sheriff).

Travis Bonvilliain (Individually & O/B/O Bryson, Lamon, Lexi, Shaylen, & Makayla Bonvillain) v. Kenneth Hedrick (Individually & As Sheriff).

Kakayla Bonvillain (Minor) v. Kenneth Hedrick (Individually & As Sheriff).

Travis Bonvillain (Individually & O/B/O Bryson, Lamon, Lexi, Shaylen, & Makayla Bonvillain) v. Chris Groh (Individually & As Warden).

Timothy Wilson v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Timothy Wilson v. James Robinson.

Bank of America v. Dan L. Fleener.

Succession of Susan Emily Roberts.

Capital One Bank v. Joseph Burley.

Capital One Bank v. James C. Hawkins.

In Re: Jalen Hueing.

In Re: Shandra Hueing.

In Re: David Hueing.

In Re: Martha Young.

Donald E. Higginbotham Jr. v. James Hunter Wynn.

Donald E. Higginbotham Jr. v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Succession of Elvira Hooper.

Succession of James Hooper.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jason G. Tyson A/K/A Jason Glen Tyson.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Stephanie Tyson.

Natchez Hospital Company, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Hattie Bowser.

Divorces:

Jessica Ratliff Reeves v. John Alan Reeves.

Gregory Arthur Bergeron v. Jennifer Lynn Bergeron.

Kristen Nicole Coldiron v. Trent Walker Coldiron.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Cecil Clifton Parker and Phyllis Gullo Parker to Demetri Brown, lot 3 Oakwood Park.

George Dennis Watts Jr. to Charles Joseph Mount, a 0.35 acre tract portion of lot 3 of a portion of the Coleman Tract.

Delta Bank to Regina Wallace Harris, lot 34 in Block 4 Huntington Woods Subdivision.

Wanda Sue Bruit Vanier to Timothy Paul Vanier, lot 113 Belle Grove, Third Development.

Garry Dale Simpson, William Ray Simpson and Larry Wade Simpson to Joyce Yvonne Simpson, lot 65 Cross Addition.

Eric L. Williams and Deborah D. Williams to Edwin D. Beach Jr., lot 40 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Cathy S. Andrews to Fidelity Bank, the northern ½ of lot 4 of a subdivision of a lot 2 & second ½ of Lower Coosa Plantation.

Nolan A. Simoneaux Jr. and Misti B. Simoneaux to American Financial Network, Inc., a 0.754 acre tract portion of lots 34, 35 and 36 Wakefield Plantation.

Regina Wallace Harris to Delta Bank, all of lot 10 and the westerly one-half of lot 8 in Block 6, Unit II Woodland Subdivision.

Rachel Cater Windham to Delta Bank, lot 10 Georgetowne Subdivision.

Michael G. Harper and Terri B. Harper, A/K/A Terri Bass Harper, to Delta Bank, a 2.25 acre tract portion of Panola Plantation.

Edwin D. Beach and Edwin D. Beach Jr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 40 Gillsepie Heights, Second Development.