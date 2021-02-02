February 2, 2021

  • 45°

County pay raises deserved, but only if they fit the budget

By Editorial Board

Published 7:04 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Adams County Supervisor Ricky Gray is correct. Adams County employees deserve a pay increase, but such an increase should not happen if the county couldn’t pay for it out of its present budget.

Gray suggested a tax increase might be needed to fund pay increases for county employees. We do not endorse any tax increase. Rather, we urge supervisors to take a close look at its current budget and reallocate funds in order to find a way to fund those increases.

County employees do need and deserve a pay increase. County Road Department Supervisor Robbie Dollar said his employees are leaving their Adams County jobs to go to other counties that offer more pay. He said his road crew is down six people right now.

Any employer in the area certainly sympathizes and understands the complexities of the issue. Our question is, if the need for pay increases for county employees is such an urgent issue and has been an issue for years now, why were pay increases not made a part of the current county budget?

Like every business in Adams County, the Board of Supervisors must live within their budget. We would all like to offer our employees pay increases, but the realities of the current economy make that a possibility for few businesses.

We urge our county supervisors to be good stewards of our taxpayer dollars and live within the county’s budget. Otherwise, all pay increases — no matter how well deserved — should wait until they are a part of the county’s budget.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades

News

Supervisors discussing pay raises for County employees

News

705 new COVID cases reported in state in last 24 hours; 11 new deaths

News

Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

News

Mississippi debates quicker purge of voter rolls

News

President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House to talk virus relief

News

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results