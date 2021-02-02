March 11, 1924 – Jan. 31, 2021

VIDALIA — Memorial services for Cathryn Virginia Siddall, 96, of Vidalia, will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez, on February 5 at 11 a.m. with Father Ken Ritter officiating. Interment will follow at a later date under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Vidalia.

Virginia Siddall was born on Tuesday, March 11, 1924 in Golden City, MO, and passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home surrounded by those who loved her.

She has gone on to be with her husband, James Sheridan Siddall, parents, Jewel William and Lucille Garber, and sister, Carol Jean Garber,

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ann Siddall of Vidalia, LA; niece, Deborah Jean Myers (Kenny), nephew, Michael Leon Schneider (Tana), nephew, William Levis Siddall (DeeAnn), and her special friends Philip & Angela Letard. Special thanks to Personal Home Care, especially Stacy Thornhill and Deedra Keith for their love and care of Mom during her illness.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no visitation prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church or a charity of your choice.