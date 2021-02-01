February 1, 2021

  • 48°

Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

By Staff Reports

Published 12:29 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez Inc. recently awarded the first benefactor of the new “Shift South” remote workers incentive program since the city formally adopted the program in October, according to a news release.

This incentive program encourages remote workers to relocate to the historic Natchez community to enjoy a lower cost of living than larger urban areas.

“Natchez and Adams County is a unique area to live, work, and play!” the news release states. “From the arts, history, outdoor recreation, festivals, dining and entertainment; this area holds a place for all ages and all cultures. Along with the lively culture of Natchez, the average cost of living is 85.5% that of the national cost of living. With a history over 300 years old and access to fiber technology, Natchez invites other remote workers to realize their ability to live affordably, work remotely and play continuously in Natchez, Mississippi.”

During the pandemic, Natchez, Inc. sought creative ideas to effectively stimulate the economy during its recovery period, the news release states. Shift South was born from that creativity with a purpose to grow the Natchez region by attracting those individuals who can work remotely from anywhere.

Natchez, Inc. and its partners knew the charm of Natchez was sure to attract workers from all corners of the country, Natchez Inc Executive Director Chandler Russ said in the news release.

“It is our hope that we can grow our community through this campaign and encourage those to join us in Natchez while earning a great living for themselves and their families,” Russ said.

The City of Natchez is the first community to offer such an incentive in the State of Mississippi, Russ said.

The parameters of the program include the willingness of the remote worker to purchase property in Natchez with a minimum value of $150,000, while continuing to work with an employer located outside the Natchez region.

In return, this program is offering an incentive to include up to $2,500.00 reimbursement for relocation expenses and $300.00 a month for one year to offset the first year’s expenses.

Natchez, Inc. estimates that the City will see a return on its investment within a 12 to 18-month timeframe through property tax and sales tax revenues.

“We are excited to be the first and only city in the Deep South to offer an incentive package like this to remote workers! In this new day, where so many people are able to work from home, we can think of no better place than Natchez. Our warm and friendly people, along with the river, our history, and our beautiful sunsets, make this a great city to call home,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said in the news release.

Natchez Inc. is the leading agency in economic and community development for Natchez, Vidalia and Adams County.

For more information about Natchez, Inc.’s Shift South incentive program, contact the Natchez, Inc. office info@natchezinc.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

News

Mississippi debates quicker purge of voter rolls

News

President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House to talk virus relief

News

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results

News

Myers, 68, tries out acting in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ series

News

CPSO investigators arrest man for stealing trailers, heavy equipment from multiple parishes

News

Officials present top priorities for legislative session in forum

News

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl