Lady Bulldogs bench steps up in seventh straight win

Patrick Jones

The Natchez Democrat

JACKSON — Olivia Davis finished with 14 points and Jakeria Carter added 11 points as the Natchez High School Lady Bulldogs defeated the Wingfield High School Lady Falcons 64-44 last Friday night to go undefeated in MHSAA Region 6-5A and extend their winning streak to seven in a row.

Head coach Alphaka Moore gave her bench players some much-needed playing time with the Region 6-5A Tournament taking place next week. And they contributed in a big way for the Lady Bulldogs.

Jaliyah Wright scored eight points, starter Kyla Butler had seven points, and Zemonie Wilson contributed with six points. In all, 10 players wound up in the scoring column.

“Our bench played well. I wanted to get them some playing time and some experience,” Moore said. “We have a young team. Everyone stepped up.”

And while the bench players contributed on offense, everyone on the team stepped up on defense — especially in the first half. Natchez High led Wingfield 22-7 by the end of the first quarter and 33-13 at halftime.

“I am really impressed with how we’ve transformed this season,” Moore said. “A good team win over Wingfield. Everybody did their part. Everybody played their roles defensively.”

K’lyah Stovall led a short-handed Lady Falcons team with a game-high 18 points and Keasia Stovall added 14 points. Makayla Johnson added 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs (10-5, 6-0) will play host to Canton High School Friday at 6 p.m.

Then it’s on to the Region 6-5A Tournament. In the girls’ bracket, No. 1 seed Natchez High will host, oddly enough, No. 4 seed Wingfield next Tuesday at 6 p.m. and No. 2 seed Forest Hill High School will play host to No. 3 seed Jim Hill High School at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.

The locations of the boys’ and girls’ consolation and championship games on Friday, Feb. 12 will be based on the winners of the first-round games. If two Jackson teams are competing against each other, the game will be held at the location of the higher seed. If Natchez High is competing, the game will be played at Natchez High.

University Academy girls 53, Monterey 37

MONTEREY — Allie Lipsey led Monterey High School with 17 points, but it was not enough as the Lady Wolves lost to the University Academy Lady Lions 53-37 last Friday night to remain winless in LHSAA District 6-B.

Led by a stingy defense, University Academy had its way with Monterey throughout the first half. The Lady Lions jumped out to a commanding 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and took a 30-11 lead into halftime.

The Lady Wolves played much better offensively in the second half, but the 19-point deficit was too much to overcome. The next high scorers for them were Cammie Duncan, Maddie Green, Addy Lacaze, and Gracie Wiley with four points each.

With Monterey’s games at Harrisonburg having been canceled, the Lady Wolves next play at Glenmora High School Friday at 5:30 p.m.