Crime reports: Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

Editor’s note: The Sunday, Jan. 31, crime reports listed an incorrect address for Justin Vernon King, 31. The correct address is 1320 South Davis Ave., Apt. 3, Cleveland, and has been updated in the records below. We regret the error and are glad to set the record straight.

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Dustin Owens, 32, 130 Brightwood Ave., on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Dewayne Thomas, 33, 304 Black Bayou Road, on a charge of disorderly conduct. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on State Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Prowler on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

False alarm on Merrill Street.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Aldridge Street.

Drug related on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Brightwood Avenue.

Loud noise/music on Gayosa Avenue.

Malicious mischief on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Smith Printing.

Traffic stop at Popeyes/D’Evereaux Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Jefferson Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Prowler on Oakland Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering at Village Place.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stops on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Shots fired on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on Rickman Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, 108 Holly Court, Natchez, on charge of credit card: use to obtain things of value. Held on $5,000 bond.

Terrence Theadious Shelvy, 17, 122 Nancy Court, on charge of murder. Held on $500,000 bond.

Lily Ann Vogt, 34, 21-B Knotts Road, Natchez, on charge of domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Albert Lee Hickombottom, 58, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery. Held without bond.

Elijah Kendrick Hoggatt, 46, 2B Saragossa Road, Natchez, on charges of conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and felony false pretenses. Released on $15,000 bond.

Brad Kentrell King, 36, 5 Stardust Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Held on $5,000 bond.

Justin Vernon King, 31, 1320 South Davis Ave., Apt. 3, Cleveland, on charges of controlled substance violations, possession of paraphernalia, and controlled substance violation. Held on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

Disturbing the peace on West Wilderness Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Dog problem on Baldwin Lane.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Scam on Spokane Road.

Fight in progress on Knotts Road.

Intelligence report on Kaiser Lake Road.

Property damage on Country Club Drive.

Disturbance on Knotts Road.

Trespassing on Terry Road.

Civil matter on Brookfield Drive.

Intelligence report on Highland Oak Drive.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Prowler on Magnolia Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Simple assault on Swaggart Road.

Theft on Emerald Mound Road.

False alarm on Nottaway Trail.

Four warrant/affidavit reports on State Street.

Disturbance on Fieldview Drive.

Intelligence report on King Circle.

Malicious mischief on Old Meadow Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on Steamplant Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jacob Perry, 26, 243 LA 906 Monterey, on a probation and parole hold. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Breaking and entering on U.S. 84.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Levens Addition Road

Loose horses on LA 65.

Complaint on Orange Street.

Medical call on Levens Addition Road.

Complaint on Southwind Drive.

Cruelty to animals on LA 65.

Unwanted person on Doyle Road.

Disturbance on Southside Drive.

Medical emergency on LA 569.

Medical emergency on Levens Addition Road.