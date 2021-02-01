February 1, 2021

705 new COVID cases reported in state in last 24 hours; 11 new deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 1:59 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

NATCHEZ — Mississippi now has two days in a row of new COVID-19 cases reporting in the triple digits, down from many weeks of new cases in the thousands.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 705 new COVID cases in the 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

New COVID related deaths in the state were reported to be 11.

Among the state’s long-term care facilities, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, as well as 184 active outbreaks.

In Adams County, a total of 2,217 cases of COVID have been recorded since February 2020, and 72 Adams Countians have died from complications related to COVID.

 

