January 31, 2021

  • 46°

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

By Jan Griffey

Published 10:40 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021

NATCHEZ — Mississippi’s new cases of COVID-19 dropped into triple digits — 811 — for the 24-hour period ending Saturday at 6 p.m.

New COVID deaths in the state were measured at 27.

Among long-term care facilities, the Mississippi State Department of Health reports active outbreaks of 184.

In Adams County, 2,212 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed and 72 have died from complications related to the virus.

Since February 2020, 275,001 residents have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. COVID-related deaths in Mississippi number 6,045 to date.

Mississippi Health Department officials urge residents to continue to wear masks and social distance. If you believe you have symptoms or that you may have been exposed to the virus, contact HealthyMS.com/COVID19test.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House to talk virus relief

News

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results

News

Myers, 68, tries out acting in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ series

News

CPSO investigators arrest man for stealing trailers, heavy equipment from multiple parishes

News

Officials present top priorities for legislative session in forum

News

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl

News

Analysis: Transition turmoil splits Mississippi delegation

COVID-19

Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths