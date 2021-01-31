Jan. 5, 1943 – Jan. 28, 2021

Jay Bock Lehmann, 78, died on January 28, 2021. A lifelong resident of Natchez, he was a proud graduate of Natchez High School (Class of 1961) and an even prouder graduate of Louisiana State University (Class of 1965). After graduation from college, he returned to Natchez to work with his father at Lehmann Brokerage Company, the family business he owned and operated for more than 50 years.

Jay never missed an LSU game, and was happiest of all when he could be in Death Valley on a Saturday night. When he wasn’t cheering for LSU, he played golf, was involved with Keep Natchez-Adams County Beautiful, and served for many years as President and Treasurer of the congregation of Temple B’nai Israel.

Jay is survived by his wife Elizabeth; daughter Margaret Oertling Cupples (Jackson, MS); son Josh Lehmann, daughter-in-law Sarah Lehmann, grandsons Jackson and Braden Lehmann (Rowlett, TX), and step-grandson Luke Tafur (Lafayette, CO); and son-in-law Henry Lefkowitz and grandson James Lefkowitz (Baltimore, MD).

He was predeceased by his mother Naomi Bock Lehmann, father Jonas Bernard Lehmann, and daughter Jonie Marilyn Lehmann.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Temple B’nai Israel (Post Office Box 2081, Natchez, MS 39121), the Natchez-Adams Humane Society (Post Office Box 549, Natchez, MS 39121), or a charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.