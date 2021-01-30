January 31, 2021

  • 61°

Natchez gets big boost from Taylor, tour guide cover

By Editorial Board

Published 8:16 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

When travelers from all over the world pick up their copy of the latest issue of the Mississippi Tour Guide, guess who is on the cover?

Film producer Tate Taylor and Hollywood star Octavia Spencer, for sure, but also a nod to a story about a city they’ve both made their home — Natchez.

Not only is it great exposure for a booming film economy in Mississippi, but also great exposure for a city that was once called “a hidden jewel.”

Natchez has not been doing a lot of hiding lately, thanks to Taylor, his partner John Norris and their friends in the film industry.

The city has become the set of not just one but multiple of Taylor’s films, “Ma,” “Get on Up” and most recently “Breaking News in Yuba County.”

In the featured article, Taylor talks more about his efforts to restore old buildings — like the former train Depot on Broadway Street — and make them a destination for all to see.

“I’m working to restore places in Natchez in order to not only save certain structures but also to increase the appeal of Natchez to outsiders, like those in my business. … ‘Build it and they will come’ is what I live by,” Taylor said in the article.

Those are words that countless travelers read as they pick their next destination.

That is exciting news to all of us who wait eagerly for the COVID-19 vaccine to do its work and the economy to flow freely again, perhaps bringing new visitors to Natchez.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results

News

Myers, 68, tries out acting in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ series

News

CPSO investigators arrest man for stealing trailers, heavy equipment from multiple parishes

News

Officials present top priorities for legislative session in forum

News

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl

News

Analysis: Transition turmoil splits Mississippi delegation

COVID-19

Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Merit Health nurse remembered for selfless nature