NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Mikel D. Chatman, 31, of Natchez, who passed away Wednesday, January 20, will be Saturday, January 30, at 1 p.m. in Sunset View Memorial Park. A walkthrough visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Masks are required, and social distancing is strongly encouraged.