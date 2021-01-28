FAYETTE — Graveside services for Issac Graves Sr., who died Tuesday, January 18, 2021 at his residence in Fayette, will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.