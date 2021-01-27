January 28, 2021

Christopher Shell (photo courtesy of Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

By Staff Reports

Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who they believe broke into two occupied homes on Monday.

Investigators arrested Christopher Kade Shell, 24, of Roxie, for breaking into homes on Kaiser Lake Road and on North Palestine Road.

On Monday, deputies were dispatched to Kaiser Lake Road in reference to someone trying to break into a house, according to a news release from ACSO.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the homeowner who said that a friend who was staying at her house called to say someone was trying to climb into the window with a baseball bat.

Witnesses said the man put out his hand as if to shake and introduced himself as Chris Shell and claimed the homeowner said it was alright for him to come in, the news release states.

The man reportedly dropped the bat and ran to a vehicle and left the area.

Deputies were later dispatched to North Palestine Road for another break-in.

The victim in this case said the suspect was inside an elderly woman’s home when he was seen by her daughter and fled the scene.

This victim gave a similar description of the suspect from Kaiser Lake Road.

A deputy contacted other residents in the Kaiser Lake Road area to get additional information and then obtained a photo line-up from investigators, which he used for the victim to identify a suspect, the release states.

Based on the victims’ descriptions, deputies identified the offender as Shell and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Shell.

During the traffic stop, Shell had controlled substances in his possession, the release states.

Shell was arrested for possession of schedule II Hydrocodone, possession of schedule IV Clonazepam and Xanax as well as burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Shell is awaiting arraignment at the Adams County Jail.

