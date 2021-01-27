January 28, 2021

Franklin

Jimmie Marie Day Franklin

By Staff Reports

Published 5:41 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Oct. 9, 1957 – Jan. 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Jimmie Marie Day Franklin, 63, of Natchez, who died Friday, January 22, 2021 in Jackson will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ernest Ford Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear your mask. We are practicing social-distancing. This is a walk-through visitation.

Jimmie was born October 9, 1957 in Natchez, the daughter of Marie Winchester Day and James Day. She was a 1976 graduate of Jefferson County High School and later Delta Community College. Mrs. Franklin was a member of Smithland Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and attending flea markets.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ester McNealy and daughter, LaShunda Franklin Snyder.

She leaves to cherries her memories, husband, David Franklin, Sr.; son, David Franklin, Jr.; daughters, Veronica Franklin and Tangelia Franklin; brothers, Walter Day and Cleveland Hampton; grandchildren, Shonvanquette Franklin, Zanquaneshia Franklin, Dehjaquan Franklin, Dehnerria Franklin, Davion Franklin, Ahmod Franklin, Caleb Franklin, Ronnie Jackson, Jr. and Laila Franklin and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

