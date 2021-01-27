January 28, 2021

Kaho

Donald T. Kaho Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Feb. 28, 1955 – Jan. 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Donald T. Kaho, Sr., 65, of Cannonsburg, who died Sunday, January 24, 2021 in Natchez, will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cannonsburg with Rev. Tracy Cusic officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Donald was born February 28, 1955 in Jefferson County, the son of Doris Pree Kaho and Herman Kaho, Sr. He was a 1974 graduate of Jefferson County High School. Donald then went to Alcorn State University and majored in Music. He was employed with Halliburton and later was employed with Walmart as a truck driver before his retirement. He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. Donald enjoyed music, hunting, and truck driving. He was a great admirer of Alcorn State University.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Angel Marie Walker; and sisters, Emma Mae Kaho and Shirley Kaho.

Donald leaves to cherish his memories: wife Edith B. Kaho; three sons, Donald T. Kaho Jr., Jamar Kaho Sr. (Marion), and Jamar Kaho Jr.; daughter, Taji (Robert) Walker; grandchildren, Charnacyia, Amirykal, and Kemorris; four brothers, Herman Kaho Jr., Charles Kaho, Clifton (Betty) Kaho and Ronald Kaho and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

