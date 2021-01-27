Davis lead Bulldogs to win over Forest Hill

By PATRICK JONES

The Natchez Democrat

JACKSON — Olivia Davis led the Natchez High School Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 16 points as they held on for a 47-40 win over the upset-minded Forest Hill High School Lady Patriots last Tuesday night to remain undefeated in MHSAA Region 6-5A.

With leading scorers Kelsey McNeal and Kyla Butler held in check — Butler with seven points and McNeal only six points — head coach Alphaka Moore needed someone to step up their scoring. That someone was Davis, who made sure that the Lady Bulldogs would come away victorious.

Natchez High led Forest Hill 24-17 at halftime. Even though the Lady Patriots scored 23 points in the second half, so did the Lady Bulldogs.

Kyla Butler scored seven points and Deshawnae Combs came off the bench to score seven big points for Natchez High.

Genae Gardner led Forest Hill with 12 points and Hailie Merritt added nine points.

The Lady Bulldogs (7-4, 4-0) played host to Region 6-5A foe Jim Hill High School Thursday night in a game that was rescheduled from Tuesday, Jan. 12. Then they travel to Jackson to take on region opponent Wingfield High School Friday at 6 p.m.

Natchez boys 37, Forest Hill 102

In the varsity boys’ game, the Forest Hill High School Patriots, ranked No. 3 in this week’s Clarion-Ledger Super 10 Boys Basketball Poll, defeated the Natchez High School Bulldogs 102-37. No other information on this game was available.

The Bulldogs (7-5, 3-2) play at Wingfield High School Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a Region 6-5A match-up.

Monterey boys 68, Oak Hill 32

MONTEREY — Philip Atkins finished with a game-high 21 points to lead three Monterey High School players in double figures as the Wolves cruised to a 68-32 win over the Oak Hill High School Rams last Tuesday night in an LHSAA District 6-B game.

Monterey jumped out to a 16-9 lead over Oak Hill at the end of the first quarter. The Wolves then proceeded to outscore the Rams 16-9 in the second quarter for a 32-18 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Monterey turned up their defensive intensity even more and that led to easy fast-break buckets. The Wolves outscored Oak Hill 24-4 in that quarter for a commanding 56-22 advantage. They finished off the Rams with a 12-10 edge in the fourth quarter.

Daylen Gray scored 11 points and Ethan Clark contributed with 10 points for Monterey.

The Wolves (12-3, 3-1) play host to District 6-B rival University Academy Friday at 7 p.m.

Oak Hill girls 75, Monterey 35

MONTEREY — The Oak Hill High School Lady Rams were just too much for Monterey High School as they defeated the Lady Wolves 75-35 last Tuesday night in LHSAA District 6-B action.

Oak Hill had its way with Monterey throughout the game with the lone exception being the third quarter. The Lady Rams led the Lady Wolves 17-3 by the end of the first quarter and 39-18 by the time halftime arrived.

The Lady Wolves hung tough with Oak Hill in the third quarter, but were still outscored by the Lady Rams 16-13 to trail 55-28. The Lady Rams put up 20 points in the fourth quarter while holding the Lady Wolves to just four points.

Allie Lipsey led Monterey with 19 points and Gracie Wiley chipped in with eight points.

The Lady Wolves (8-6, 0-3) will look to pick up their first win in district play Friday at 5:30 p.m. when they host University Academy.