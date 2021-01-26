January 26, 2021

Virginia Dickerson Priest

By Staff Reports

Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Aug. 31, 1940 – Jan. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Virginia Dickerson Priest, 80, of Natchez who died Monday, January 25, 2021 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Roxie City Cemetery with Rev. Jay Avance officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Priest was born August 31, 1940 in Jackson, AL the daughter of T. J. Dickerson and Evelyn Thomas Dickerson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Peggy Harrigill and Mona Harrigill; and son-in-law, Johnny Earl Dore.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmie H. Priest; children, Kelly Priest Dore and Kevin Priest; grandchildren, Nikki Reyes and husband Levi; Kacie Keith and husband Trey, Stephanie Hundley and husband John Douglas, and Cole Priest; great grandchildren, Bailey Reyes, Brooklyn Reyes, Caden Keith, Ava Claire Keith, Emily Hundley, Joseph Hundley, and John Thomas Hundley; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Randy Priest, Cole Priest, Trey Keith, Kevin Priest, Jay Avance and Levi Reyes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

