January 26, 2021

McCullen

Richard Allen McCullen Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Feb. 9, 1945 – Jan. 10, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Richard Allen McCullen Jr., 75, of Inglewood, CA, formerly of Natchez, who died Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Inglewood will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021, on the grounds of Forest Aide Baptist Church at 1 p.m.

Burial will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.   This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Richard was born February 9, 1945 in the Natchez, the son of Emma Rose Stewart and Richard Allen McCullen Sr. He was a high school graduate and attended college. Richard was retired from Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority as a public bus operator. Mr. McCullen was a member of the Viney Creek Baptist Church in Sardis and the VA-Post. He enjoyed line/ballroom dancing, shooting pool, reading and history.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Derrick McCullen, grandparents, Eliza Stewart and Arthur Stewart; sister, Brenda Denise Bradley and brother, Jessie Gary Wimley.

Richard leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Barbara Jean Nelson-McCullen; sons, Bernard A. Nelson, Brian A. Nelson, Richard Graham and Brandon McCullen; daughters, Chrissy, Quintastia Brown, Shameka Johnson and Ascia B. McCullen; brothers, LeAndrew McCullen, Philip Wimley (Brenda), Robert Wimley and Joseph Wimley (Valerie); sisters, Virginia Walker, Corlis Rose Chatman, Alice Mosby (Glenn), Christa Kelly and Josephine Vaughan (Chris); aunt, Lerel Stewart and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

