Hortence Townsend

Oct. 27, 1949 – Jan. 25, 2021

SICILY ISLAND — Funeral services for Hortence “Mrs. Shorty” Townsend, 71, of Sicily Island, will be held at Rosin Creek Pentecostal Church on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. AJ Kimball officiating. Interment will follow at Siloam Cemetery in Harrisonburg, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Rosin Creek Pentecostal Church on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.