Oct. 1, 1956 – Jan. 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Delores Blanton, 64, of Natchez, who died January 12, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, at Grove A.M.E Church Cemetery with Rev. Walter Sago, officiating.

Services will be under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.