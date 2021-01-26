January 26, 2021

Courthouse records: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 15-21:

Shaum M. Latham charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jacob Lewis charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury

Jacob Lewis charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance: alprazolam. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 15-21:

None.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 15-21:
None.

