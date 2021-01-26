Courthouse records: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Jan. 15-21:
Shaum M. Latham charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Jacob Lewis charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury
Jacob Lewis charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance: alprazolam. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Jan. 15-21:
None.
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Week of Jan. 15-21:
None.
