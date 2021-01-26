Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

Adams County

Jan. 15-21

Civil suits:

Estate of Eunice Drane.

Estate of Lee Andrew Davis.

DHS — Michael Wright.

DHS — Hunter Young.

DHS — Dylan Butler.

DHS — Justin M. Williams.

DHS — Valerie Medrano.

DHS — Keith Belton.

DHS — Shonte Holmes.

DHS — Montrell Beverly.

DHS — Dedrick Scott.

DHS — Jennifer Aldridge.

Estate of Lawrence C. Shaw Jr.

DHS — Mahalia Bruce.

DHS — Terrence White.

DHS — Russell B. Hazlip.

DHS — Jimmie Shorter.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Jan. 8-21

John Newton Griffin, 67, Ball, La. to Berdette Cecile Soileau (Grimes), 65, Ball, La.

Jacob Martin Kaiser, 32, Marrero, La. to Shannon Marie Mire, 26, Marrero, La.

David Paul Garner Jr., 72, Natchez to Robert Lee Glover Jr., 58, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 14-20

Adrell Wright, Clifford D. Wright Jr. and Lakisha Foster to Frances Kingsberry, lots 34 and 35 Beverly Hills Subdivision.

Lee H. Hoggatt and Jessica J. Hoggatt to Felipe Angel Palacios and Teresa Palacios, lot 98 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2, Revised.

Brenda S. Fuller to Brian Northrop, land beginning at the northeasterly corner of lot 9 Upper Spokane, First Development.

Willie Foster to Willie Foster and Esther Foster, lot 6 Dale Court of Pine Dale Subdivision.

Integrity Mortgage, LLP to Eric Ronzell Beamer, lot 110 Oakland Subdivision.

Self Storage 61, LLC to Mark E. McCann and Pamela A. McCann, lot 14 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Merrian Glen Hill to Frank Kaiser Junkin III and Mandy Thain Junkin, land beginning at a point on the northerly right-of-way of State Street.

Dustin K. Birely and Holly Birely to Brandon Walsworth and Nikki Colette Keith Walsworth, a 2.00 acre portion of lot C-3 East Clifford Plantation.

Jamie Lavelle Morace and Jennifer Lynn Morace to Breanna Keon Anderson, lot 46 The Hills Subdivision.

J.D.L. Builders, L.L.C. to Maria P. Smilo, lot 7 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Leonard J. Bordelon and Bettye B. Bordelon to Lisette Lee Prieta, land from the southeast corner of Mount Hope Plantation on the westerly line of Cliffs Plantation.

Mortgages:

Jan. 14-20

Frances Kingsberry to Mortgage Research Center d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lots 34 and 35 Beverly Hills Subdivision.

Brian Northrop to Brenda S. Foster, land beginning at the northeasterly corner of lot 9 Upper Spokane, First Development.

Blane Mire and Jennifer J. Mire to GMFS, LLC, Tract 5, a 4.13 Acre Portion of Beau Pré Plantation.

Eric Ronzell Beamer to Terrye D. Barrow, lot 110 Oakland Subdivision.

Mark E. McCann and Pamela A. McCann to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 14 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Pamela Merriett to United Mississippi Bank, a 1.54 Acre Portion of lot 3 of the Division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Brandon Walsworth and Nikki Colette Keith Walsworth to Crescent Mortgage Company, a 2.00 acre portion of lot C-3 East Clifford Plantation.

Breanna Keon Anderson to Fidelity Bank, lot 46 The Hills Subdivision.

Robert Arrington and Allison Arrington to Fidelity Bank, all of lots 4 and 5 and the Northerly six (6) feet of lot 3 of a part of lot 3 of a Division of Hunters Hall, Hurricane and lot 3 of the Highlands.

Tionfeng Zheng and Yu Liu to Fidelity Bank, lot 8 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Maria P. Smilo to Fideilty Bank, lot 7 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Concordia Parish

Jan. 15-21

Civil suits:

Succession of Charles Allen Hart.

Succession of Johnny C. Brazzell.

Succession of Ida Janice White Bostic.

Trailridge Rental Service, Inc. v. Farron Lewis.

Connie Wiley Patterson v. Oliver Thomas

Paul Patterson v. Oliver Thomas.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Company A/S/O v. Oliver Thomas.

University of Louisiana at Monroe v. Miranda B. Doughty A/K/A Miranda Smith.

University of Louisiana Systems Board of Supervisors v. Miranda B. Doughty A/K/A Miranda Smith.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Anthony Dewayne Boggan.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Access Radiology.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. ACS Primary Care Physicians Louisiana.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Air Evac Lifeteam.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Benoist Law Offices.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Builders Mutual Insurance Company.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Healthcare Revenue Recovery Group, LLC.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Imaging Center of Meridian.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Medical Reimbursements of America.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Miss-Lou Ambulance Service.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Divorces:

Terry Michael Thomas v. Sherry Ann Ford.

Marriage license applications:

Randy Gene Whatley, 62, Ferriday to Jacqueline Leanne Evans, 48, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Michael Lee Foster to Kelli Kennon Ross, lot 8 North Taconey Subdivision.

Cecil Virginia Morgan Brandenburg to Jeffery R. Anderson and Emily A. Anderson, two tracts at Minorca River Lots.

Mississippi Land Company, Inc. to Charlie Pounds and Kimberly Pounds, lot 168, Unit No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Jennifer Eames Hestle to Jeremy McElwee and Amy McElwee, lot 3, Tract E Lower Coosa Plantation.

Durand Builders, LLC to Richard J. Oates and Heather Rush Oates, a division of lot 7 of division of lot 1 of the Helen Burley Tract.

Mortgages:

Kelli Kennon Ross to Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., lot 8 North Taconey Subdivision.

Lashunda Neshae King and Cory Good to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lot 25 Glade Subdivision, First Development.

Jeffery Ray Anderson and Emily A. Anderson to Citizen Bank & Trust Company of Vivian, two tracts at Minorca River Lots.