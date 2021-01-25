CPSO investigators arrest man for stealing trailers, heavy equipment from multiple parishes

VIDALIA — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on charges related to several pieces of stolen heavy equipment and ATVs, law officials said.

Investigators arrested Melvin J. Nix, 48, at 275 Doty Garden Circle, on charges of four counts of unlawful possession of stolen property in connection with the stolen items.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 18, investigators responded to a tip about property stolen from multiple parishes being stowed at a location off of Doty Road.

There, they recovered two stolen ATVs, a Kubota tractor, a commercial welding machine, and a utility trailer.

Later on Jan. 21, an additional utility trailer was recovered in Clayton, law officials said, adding the investigation is ongoing.