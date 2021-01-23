January 23, 2021

  • 57°

Ole Miss capitalizes on Texas A&M dry spells in 61-50 win

By Staff Reports

Published 6:49 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Devontae Shuler scored 17 and Mississippi beat Texas A&M 61-50 on Saturday.

Kevin Marfo’s layup with 1:55 left before the halftime gave Texas A&M a 28-23 lead. From there, Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) proceeded to go on a 20-2 run from which the Aggies (7-6, 2-5) never regrouped. Texas A&M didn’t score again until Emanuel Miller’s jump shot with almost five minutes gone after intermission.

Following a Miller layup with 12:20 remaining, Joiner made a layup and a jumper, Shuler a jumper and Romello White a pair of free throws and the 8-0 run in a four-minute span gave the Rebels a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aggies.

Ole Miss finished 19-for-43 (44%) shooting while Texas A&M went 20 for 51 (39%); including just five 3-pointers made for each team. The difference occurred at the foul line where Ole Miss went 18 for 29 and the Aggies were just 5 for 8.

Ole Miss now has won back-to-back contests following a three-game losing streak. The Rebels travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks Wednesday.

The Aggies will host LSU on Tuesday.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Merit Health nurse remembered for selfless nature

News

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

News

Legislative forum is Monday at Natchez Convention Center

News

Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

News

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund

News

Murder investigation of Natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

News

Harbor Freight Tools excited to be joining Natchez community

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations

News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

COVID-19

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election

News

Supervisors reappoint Phillip West to Natchez school board

News

Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

COVID-19

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

News

CPSO deputy finds his dog shot in his backyard

News

Missing teen found

News

Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown off of ventilator in Jackson ICU

COVID-19

State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

News

Natchez native pens third installment of murder series