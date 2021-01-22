Jan. 21, 1951 – Jan. 19, 2021

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. (2 Timothy 4:7)

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Rogers Jones, 69, of Natchez, MS, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at Webb Funeral Home, Natchez, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Rogers Jones was born to Samuel and Sisley Jones on January 21, 1951. Rogers departed this earthly life on January 19, 2021 at Glen Burney Nursing Home in Natchez, MS.

Rogers was a 1972 graduate of North Natchez High School. After high school, he joined the United States Army on September 25, 1972 and was honorably discharged on September 16, 1975.

Rogers is preceded in death by his parents; Samuel and Sisley Jones; two brothers; Samuel Jones Jr. and Richard Robinson.

Rogers leaves to cherish his memories: One sister; Christella Jones Williams of Natchez, MS and two brothers; Gene (Brenda) Jones of Natchez, MS and Lester Jones (Gwendolyn Dobbs) of Fulton, MS. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com