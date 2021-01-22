January 22, 2021

  • 54°

Rogers Jones

By Staff Reports

Published 8:23 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Jan. 21, 1951 – Jan. 19, 2021

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. (2 Timothy 4:7)

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Rogers Jones, 69, of Natchez, MS, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at Webb Funeral Home, Natchez, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Rogers Jones was born to Samuel and Sisley Jones on January 21, 1951. Rogers departed this earthly life on January 19, 2021 at Glen Burney Nursing Home in Natchez, MS.

Rogers was a 1972 graduate of North Natchez High School. After high school, he joined the United States Army on September 25, 1972 and was honorably discharged on September 16, 1975.

Rogers is preceded in death by his parents; Samuel and Sisley Jones; two brothers; Samuel Jones Jr. and Richard Robinson.

Rogers leaves to cherish his memories: One sister; Christella Jones Williams of Natchez, MS and two brothers; Gene (Brenda) Jones of Natchez, MS and Lester Jones (Gwendolyn Dobbs) of Fulton, MS. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

News

Legislative forum is Monday at Natchez Convention Center

News

Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

News

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund

News

Murder investigation of Natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

News

Harbor Freight Tools excited to be joining Natchez community

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations

News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

COVID-19

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election

News

Supervisors reappoint Phillip West to Natchez school board

News

Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

COVID-19

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

News

CPSO deputy finds his dog shot in his backyard

News

Missing teen found

News

Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown off of ventilator in Jackson ICU

COVID-19

State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

News

Natchez native pens third installment of murder series

News

Photo Gallery: ACCS student celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

COVID-19

State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths

News

Wreck on St. Catherine Street takes out pole