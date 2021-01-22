January 22, 2021

  • 54°
Lott

Joseph Lott

By Staff Reports

Published 8:21 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside Service for Joseph “Joe” Lott, 68, Fayette, who died in Fayette Tuesday, January 19, 2021, will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, 2 p.m., East Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lorman, MS, with Elder Rev. Charles E. Hickombottom, New Life in The Word Ministries, metro Houston, TX, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of Webb’s Wingate Funeral Home. We are social distancing, and you are required to wear a mask.

Joe was born March 18, 1952, in Fayette, MS, the youngest son of Erly and Clara Lott. He was born again having received JESUS as His Savior. He attended Jefferson County Public Schools and was a construction worker, specializing in bricklaying. Joe especially enjoyed his marriage and spending his life with his devoted wife of 25 years Bobbie Jean Lott.

He is preceded in death by his parents Erly and Clara Lott; brothers David Nelson, George Lott, and Claudy Lott; brother in love Willie J. Hickombottom, and sisters in love Shirley A. and Barbara D. Hickombottom.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory: wife Bobbie Jean Lott; sons Joseph Lott Jr. and Aubrey Lott; bonus daughters Kawana Jones and Keisha (Eric Sr.) Thompson, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brothers Willie (Martha) Lott and Erly Lott Jr., and sister Mamie Frye; brothers inlove Rev. Charles (Rev. Stephanie) Hickombottom, Edward Hickombottom (Lupita), Jewel and Albert Hickombottom; sister in love Mildred (Tommy) Davis; Neice Rev. Sandi Hickombottom and a host of other special loved ones, neices, nephews, relatives and friends.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

News

Legislative forum is Monday at Natchez Convention Center

News

Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

News

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund

News

Murder investigation of Natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

News

Harbor Freight Tools excited to be joining Natchez community

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations

News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

COVID-19

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election

News

Supervisors reappoint Phillip West to Natchez school board

News

Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

COVID-19

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

News

CPSO deputy finds his dog shot in his backyard

News

Missing teen found

News

Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown off of ventilator in Jackson ICU

COVID-19

State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

News

Natchez native pens third installment of murder series

News

Photo Gallery: ACCS student celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

COVID-19

State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths

News

Wreck on St. Catherine Street takes out pole