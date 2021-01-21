January 22, 2021

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 4:07 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired Wednesday night in the area of Gaylor Road.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said two houses were hit in the 100 block of Gaylor Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“No one was hit and no one was hurt in the incident,” Patten said. “It is currently still under investigation right now. We have some persons of interest that we are actively searching for.”

Patten confirmed that of the houses belonged to a relative of Adams County Supervisor Warren Gaines. However, Patten said he does not have reason to believe the shooting has any connection with Gaines.

Patten said the names of suspects will not be released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

