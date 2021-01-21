January 22, 2021

  59°

Murder investigation of Natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

By Staff Reports

Published 12:12 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — An intense exploration of the Ridgeland, Mississippi homicide of Natchez native Carmen Sanders is now streaming on Discovery+, the network’s publicity director Debbi Sullivan said.

The episode, “A Tale of Two Knives,” is part of the series “American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda,” which is now streaming on the newly launched, definitive non-fiction streaming service Discovery+ from the Discovery family of networks.

In this episode, the lifeless body of hard-working med student Carmen Sanders was found in her bedroom.

Suspicions immediately turn to her boyfriend, who placed a disarmingly casual 911 call from the scene of the crime.

But when the boyfriend’s alibi checks out, Detective Frank Dillard must employ his skills as an interrogator to unpack a series of dead ends and false leads, leading him to the evil machinations of a serial killer.

New episodes of “American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda” stream Wednesdays on Discovery+.

