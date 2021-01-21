June 6, 1980 – Jan. 20, 2021

FERRIDAY — Celebration of Life for Bobby Wayne Crawford, 40 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday from noon until 2 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.