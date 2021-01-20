State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases and 64 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

MSDH has reported 2078 cases and 70 deaths in Adams County since March and 72 cases and 15 deaths in long-term care facilities in the county.

The state’s total now stands at 256,827 cases and 5,638 deaths since March.

State health officials reported 1,161 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 301 patients in ICU and 73 ICU beds available statewide.

