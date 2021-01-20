Dec. 28, 1940 – Jan. 12, 2021

VIDALIA — Reba Janet Ball Hester, 80, of Vidalia, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Tupelo, Mississippi. The graveside services are 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Wes Faulk of First Baptist Church, Vidalia to officiate.

Ms. Hester was born December 28, 1940 in Natchez, Mississippi the daughter of William Drew Ball and Edith McClain Ball. She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother known as Granny aka Nanny who loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Mom lived life selfishly devoting her life to caring for her parents.

Ms. Hester was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Mac Hester.

Survivors include a daughter Edith (Edie) Myatt, a son Walter (Buddy) Hester and wife Virginia; two grandsons, Andrew Myatt and partner Kayla Pruett, Auzie Myatt and finance Laken Foster, her twin sister Annette Galloway and husband Murphy Galloway.

