Boys Basketball round-up: Bulldogs score 23 points in fourth quarter to beat the Panthers

Patrick Jones

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — Trevon Jackson finished with 20 points and Kameron Carter scored 16 points as the Natchez High School Bulldogs held on for a 58-49 win over the Brookhaven High School Panthers last Tuesday night.

Natchez High got off to a good start on both ends of the court and led Brookhaven 15-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs added to their lead by outscoring the Panthers 14-10 in the second quarter for a 29-16 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs cooled down in the third quarter, but the Panthers did not take as big of an advantage as they could have. Brookhaven outscored Natchez High 10-6 in that quarter to trail 35-26. The Panthers tried to rally in the fourth quarter by scoring 23 points. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the Bulldogs held them at bay by scoring 23 points of their own.

Cam’ron Bailey was another key contributor for Natchez High as he scored 12 points.

Elijah Kennedy led Brookhaven High with 20 points and LaDarius Thrasher ended up with 15 points.

Natchez High (7-4) returns to MHSAA Region 6-5A play Friday when the Bulldogs travel to Jackson to take on Jim Hill High School at 7:30 p.m.

Monterey 47, Glenmora 38

MONTEREY — Ethan Clark led Monterey High School with 18 points and Phillip Atkins had 12 points as the Wolves overcame a shaky defensive effort in the first quarter to defeat the Glenmora High School Wildcats 47-38 last Tuesday night in an LHSAA District 6-B game.

Monterey didn’t have any issues on its end of the court and scored 15 points in the opening quarter. However, the Wolves gave up 16 points to a bad Glenmora team to trail by one point at the end of the quarter.

That deficit would not last long as Monterey turned up its defensive pressure and outscored Glenmora 15-9 in the second quarter for a 30-25 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats’ offensive woes would continue in the second half as they scored just seven points in the third quarter and only six points in the fourth quarter. The Wolves were not much better, but just enough to prevail at the end, scoring eight points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth quarter.

Daylen Gray added 10 points and Cole Centanni chipped in with seven points for Monterey (12-3, 2-0). The Wolves travel to Alexandria, La. to take on district foe Grace Christian School Friday at 7 p.m.

Brookhaven Academy 62, Cathedral 48

BROOKHAVEN — Tyler Brogden led Brookhaven Academy with 29 points and Gavin Brogden had 19 points as the Cougars defeated the Cathedral High School Green Wave last Tuesday night in an MAIS District 4-4A match-up.

Kaden Batieste led Cathedral (records not available) with 29 points, but he was the only Green Wave player to score in double figures. Christian Wright had nine points and Sam Mosby added eight points.

Cathedral will step out of district play on Thursday night to play host to Central Hinds Academy.