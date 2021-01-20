January 21, 2021

  • 55°
Adams County volunteer firefighters James Young and Maryanne Ray find their way out of a building using only the fire hose as a guide during a training in 2013, given by then-Mississippi Fire Academy adjunct instructor Darryl Smith, above left. (File/The Natchez Democrat)

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:36 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

NATCHEZ — Adams County officials inched closer to possibly having two new fire stations built in the county during the Adams County Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting.

Supervisors voted unanimously to engage Benchmark Engineering & Surveying Co. to do a feasibility study on the project.

The board has long discussed the need for the fire stations to reach residents in the county who live too far off for a timely response from the City of Natchez Fire Department, which serves both Natchez and Adams County.

Adams County Fire Coordinator Darryl Smith said after the meeting Tuesday the study is the first step to determine the sites for the fire stations that would maximize the number of people who would benefit from the fire service.

“We’re talking about two new locations, one in the north part of the county and one in the south part of the county,” he said. “We’ve had discussions about it for a long time — this board and the previous administration.”

Smith said Adams County has an agreement in which the county pays the City of Natchez more than $600,000 a year for fire protection, which expires in September 2023. He said much more discussion is likely between supervisors and city before moving forward with the project.

“It would be up to the supervisors and how they want to move forward with it,” Smith said.

Adams County Attorney Scott Slover said during the meeting the study would also help the board determine what the cost of building the new stations would be and identify funding sources.

“Part of the feasibility is finding out how are we going to pay for it,” Slover said to the board, adding the study would help them identify the cost and financing options.

Slover said it would not cost the county anything for Benchmark to do the study unless the board decides to move forward with the project.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations

News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

COVID-19

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election

News

Supervisors reappoint Phillip West to Natchez school board

News

Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

COVID-19

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

News

CPSO deputy finds his dog shot in his backyard

News

Missing teen found

News

Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown off of ventilator in Jackson ICU

COVID-19

State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

News

Natchez native pens third installment of murder series

News

Photo Gallery: ACCS student celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

COVID-19

State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths

News

Wreck on St. Catherine Street takes out pole

News

Merit Health nurse of 23 years dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Girl Scout cookie time is here for Adams County

News

Brookhaven woman linked to over 15 ounces meth arrested in Adams County

News

Concordia Parish deputies uncover 14 stolen firearms after traffic stop

COVID-19

State reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths amid vaccine shortage

COVID-19

State experiencing surge in patients attempting COVID-19 vaccination

News

Movie filmed in Natchez hits screens Feb. 12

News

Three finalists chosen for Executive Director in Natchez tourism commission