Reba Janet Ball Hester
Dec. 28, 1940 – Jan. 13, 2021
VIDALIA — Graveside services for Reba Janet Ball Hester, 80, of Vidalia who died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Tupelo will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
