Pettus Eugene Bates
Feb. 14, 1938 – Jan. 19, 2021
NATCHEZ — Private graveside services for Pettus Eugene “Gene” Bates, 83, of Natchez who died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Hattiesburg will be 3 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Church Hill Methodist Church Cemetery.
Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
