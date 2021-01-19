Pettus Eugene Bates

Feb. 14, 1938 – Jan. 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — Private graveside services for Pettus Eugene “Gene” Bates, 83, of Natchez who died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Hattiesburg will be 3 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Church Hill Methodist Church Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.