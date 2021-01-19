January 20, 2021

  52°

Crime reports: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Alphonso Green, 42, 43 South Concord Ave., on a charge of receiving stolen property. Bond set at $750.

Lorenzo Green, 36, on charges of credit card fraud and petit larceny. No bond set.

Jason Lawrence, 26, 1092 ASU Drive, Lorman, on a charge of motor vehicle possession of marijuana. Bond set at $550.

Roslyn Minor, 37, 104 Virginia Ave., on a charge of shoplifting/two counts. Bond set at $2,000.

Arrests — Saturday

Cornelius Arbuthnot, 33, 13 Elbow Lane, on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $777.50

Lemichael Floyd, 23, 22 Kingston Road, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Harry Lee Anderson, 576 Lower Woodville Road, on charges of simple assault, illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. No bond set.

Cheryl Kimball, 21, 205 Kingston Road, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.

Jeremy Williams, 30, 1407 West Parkway, Port Allen on a charge of willful trespass. Bond set at $500.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Logan Elizabeth Snow, 28, 275 Music Lane, Vidalia, La., on a charge of controlled substance violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Derrin Ezel Hughes, 30, 105 Gayosa Avenue, on two charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $20,000 bond.

Jumorris J. Pernell, 22, 307 Dumas Drive, on a charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Welfare concern/check on James Brown Avenue.

Civil matter on Reba Christian Road.

Juvenile problem on William Court.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Breaking and entering on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Rand Road.

