March 11, 1967 – Jan. 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Sandra Powell, 53, of Natchez, who departed her earthly life on January 14, 2021, at Merit Health Madison in Canton, MS , will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 11 a.m. at Washington Baptist Church in Washington officiated by Bro. Carl Smith and Bro. Kevin Campbell. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at Washington Baptist Church. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Sandra was born March 11, 1967 in Pasadena, TX to Shelby Ensminger and Katie Boyd. Sandra was employed by Merit Health Natchez for 25 years.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby Ensminger and Katie Boyd.

Sandra is survived by husband, Michael Powell; daughter, Ashley Alford and husband, Justin and their daughter, Rayme; sons, Josh Powell and wife Summer and theirs sons, Reed and Jack; daughter, Kody Greene and husband Johnny and their daughters, Adrianne, Reagan and Harper; daughter, Kylie Hart and husband Jack; one brother, Shelby Ensminger Jr. and wife Lorri; and a special thanks for all the friends, family and caregivers.

