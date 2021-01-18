Robert Earl Taylor

Robert “Sonny” Earl Taylor was born February 14, 1947, in Quitman, Mississippi to A.I. “Bud” and Doris Goree Taylor, and died January 15, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center due to complications from congestive heart failure.

Robert was a coach and teacher in the Natchez Public Schools for 30 years and then in Concordia Parish for 10 years.

Robert was a member of Eddiceton Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sally Gagliardi Taylor, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

