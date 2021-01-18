Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

NATCHEZ — Harbor Freight Tools, one of the largest tool and equipment multi-channel retailers, is advertising job opportunities in a new Natchez location at 436 U.S. 61 North.

The company specializes in affordable tools and has over 1,100 store locations across the United States.

Currently, the closest Harbor Freight retailer to Natchez is in Brookhaven.

The former Aaron’s sign at the Natchez address has been removed with clear signs of work being done inside the building.

Job listings for Natchez on Harbor Freight’s website include a retail sales manager, retail stocking manager and a store manager.

Natchez Inc. Executive Director Chandler Russ said he is thrilled at the job opportunities coming to Natchez. However, Russ said Natchez Inc. was not involved in Harbor Freight’s coming to Natchez.

Multiple attempts to reach company officials for comment on this story were unsuccessful.

Job listings and requirements can be viewed at jobs.harborfreight.com.